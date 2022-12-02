Mehrauli killing: FSL team in Tihar for post-narco analysis of accused Aaftab Poonawala

Sources in the FSL had earlier said the answers the accused gave during the narco test and a polygraph test held earlier will be analysed, and he would be informed about his replies as well.



Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.



Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.



In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.



Investigating agencies use this test after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of a case.



The Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawala's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature. The Supreme Court has ruled that narco analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.