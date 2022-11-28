Mehrauli killing: Poonawala to undergo pending polygraph sessions this week, narco test likely on Dec 5

The remaining sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted over the next two days and the narco test is likely to be held on December 5, sources said on Sunday.

They said two sessions of polygraph test have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini here.

Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday.