Special team will probe local police's inaction over Shraddha Walkar's complaint, says Maha Dy CM

A special team will probe why the Mira-Bhayander police did not act on a complaint filed by Shraddha Walkar against Aaftab Poonawala in November 2020, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Walkar was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Poonawala in May this year in their Delhi flat. He allegedly chopped her body into multiple pieces and disposed of them over several weeks before he was arrested by the Delhi Police last month.

Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, said so far it has not occurred in any investigation if there was any political or any other pressure on the police behind Walkar withdrawing the complaint.