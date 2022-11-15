Mehrauli murder: Accused visited doctor to treat knife wound same month he killed live-in partner

"He was very aggressive and restless when he came for the treatment. He looked into my eyes while speaking. He was very bold and confident. He was speaking in English and told me he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi as the city has good opportunities in the IT sector," Kumar said.



The Delhi Police on Tuesday took Poonawala to the forest area of south Delhi's Chhatarpur and spent nearly three hours to locate specific places where he had allegedly dumped live-in partner Shradaha Walkar's body parts.



Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.