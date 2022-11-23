Mehrauli murder: Aftab's polygraph test today

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse, and respiration, are recorded while they're answering a series of questions.



On Tuesday, the officials from FSL, as per protocol, also went to court to verify the order of the copy for the polygraph test.



Sources further said that police teams will try to conduct both tests (Polygraph and Narco) within four days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday evening reached South Delhi's DCP office. The CP spoke to investigators and took stock of the ongoing probe.



According to sources, investigators have to join the dots on the evidence collected so far as they are not being able to conclude the investigation on the basis of Aftab's statements.