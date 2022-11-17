Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala's police custody extended for five more days

"However, her belongings were at the house while Poonwalla told police that she had only taken her phone. He also said that they did not speak to each other since she left," a source said.



The investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, Poonawalla finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces and was arrested on November 12.