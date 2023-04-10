Mehrauli murder case: Court restrains news channel from using any material related to FIR

The judge, however, underlined that he was taking a "prima facie view" and a detailed hearing would be given to the parties.



"I am of the view that the application needs to be heard at length not only from the side of the state but also from the side of the Aaj Tak news channel. For this, let the state serve a copy of the application on the Aaj Tak channel (by the name of the company), which shall be at liberty to file a response," the judge said.



He also noted the submissions made by Chief Public Prosecutor Vinod Sharma and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad that recordings and transcripts have already been made part of the court records and in such circumstances, no party or person can utilise anything related to a court record without the permission of the court.