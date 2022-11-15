Mehrauli murder: Common friend of Aftab, Shraddha to be questioned

Delhi Police have called a common friend of victim Shraddha and murder accused Aftab for questioning, official sources said.

"After Shraddha went incommunicado, this friend (Ameen Poonawalla) was the one who had informed her father," said the sources.

"Aftab also dumped the victim's phone and the police teams are searching the phone's last location to retrieve it. It will give more clues," the sources claimed.