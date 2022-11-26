Mehrauli murder: Delhi court sends Aaftab to 14-day judicial custody

"Aaftab had told the court that he was cooperating but he can't recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit," his lawyer, Avinash Kumar had said.



Walkar and Poonawalla had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to Chhattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Poonawalla allegedly killed her, then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw them across various places over a period of 18 days.



He was reportedly inspired by the American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.