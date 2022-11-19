Mehrauli murder: Delhi Police collect victim's clothes from rented house

"Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where bones were recovered," a senior police official said.

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis which will take 15 days.

"To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also

been sent for forensic retrieval of data," said the official.

He added that every word being uttered by Aftab during interrogation is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

"Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused," said the official.