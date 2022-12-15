Mehrauli Murder: DNA Test confirms bones recovered were Shraddha's

New evidence has surfaced in the Shraddha Walkar murder case — a DNA test has confirmed that the bones recovered in the Mehrauli jungle do indeed belong to the victim.

The police had recovered 13 bones from the forest, including Shraddha's jaw. They had also recovered the pelvic bone, an attachment of the lower limbs found with the sacrum which is a shield-shaped bony structure located at the base of the lumbar vertebrae.

The police were led to the bones by the alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala who was Shraddha's live-in partner. The DNA test was carried out using samples from Shraddha's father.