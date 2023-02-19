Men found charred: 1 sent to police custody, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar

Devi claimed that her daughter-in-law had completed nine months of pregnancy.



"The cops also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant on her stomach and she started having stomach pain. She was admitted to Mandi khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead," she claimed and added her daughter-in-law is still hospitalised in critical condition.



"Both my sons Vishnu and Rahul should be recovered and strict action should be taken against the culprits," Dulari said in her complaint.



A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity that the family buried the body of the child without a postmortem. In this situation, it is a matter of investigation first.



"As per the complaint, we are verifying the facts. Further action will be taken as per the law," said SP Singla while speaking to PTI.



Superintendent of Police of Bharatpur Shyam Singh had said the FIR was registered at Gopalgarh police station against five people - Anil, Shrikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singhla and Monu - on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.



The accused have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.



On the victims' families alleging the Bajrang Dal's role in the killings, the Rajasthan BJP has said it is not justified to malign an organisation before the investigation is completed.