Men's T20 World Cup: India head for Mission Australia with no surprises full-strength squad

Injury concerns to Bumrah and Harshal meant Shami is also in the reserves despite not having played a single T20I since last year's World Cup.



With him having played little international cricket this year, Shami along with Chahar find themselves in India's squad for T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa with Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya rotated around these two series for conditioning work at NCA.



Shreyas Iyer's inclusion as a batting stand-by also raises eyebrows, especially with his short-ball issues and Australia pitches full of pace and bounce with bowlers tending to hit the deck hard.



It's even more surprising as Sanju Samson, who had been backed by Rohit to be advantageous in Australian conditions ahead of first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow this year, is nowhere near the reserves.



With the playing squad of 15 not having any element of surprise, India's real challenge will be getting their eleven right in the World Cup. They will have to find out which combination gives them the batting depth as well as the six bowling options.



Since winning the inaugural Men's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, India haven't won the trophy.



Moreover, since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, India haven't won an ICC trophy. Come October 2022, when India take the field against Pakistan in their first Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the dream of doing an encore of 2007 will be expected from this full-strength, no surprises squad.



India have the resources in hand; now it's time for optimum utilisation of it.



India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.



Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.