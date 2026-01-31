Menstrual hygiene is fundamental right of girls in schools: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said its 30 January judgment on menstrual hygiene is meant for the classrooms where girls hesitate to seek help and for the teachers who cannot help due to lack of resources.

In a landmark verdict to ensure gender justice and educational equity, a bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan declared that the right to dignified menstrual health was part of the fundamental right to life and education under the Constitution.

The court ordered that free sanitary pads be provided to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in all government and private schools across the country. The court also directed all schools to provide separate toilets for different genders and ensure complete privacy. The rights of students with disabilities should also be fully considered.

This decision came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding menstrual hygiene filed by Jaya Thakur, a social activist from Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court clarified that this is not merely a facility, but a fundamental right of female students to have a safe, clean and dignified environment. The court also stated that free biodegradable sanitary pads should be available inside school toilets. These pads should be provided to the students through vending machines or by designated responsible officials on the school premises to avoid any hesitation or embarrassment.

In addition, the court has directed the creation of 'Menstrual Hygiene Management Corners' in all schools to provide all necessary items and information related to menstruation so that girls feel safe and informed. The court has asked all states and union territories to submit a report within three months detailing how this decision has been implemented on the ground. The court has also asked the central government to formulate a national policy to ensure a uniform system across the country.