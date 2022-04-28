Mercury crosses 45 degree Celsius in 7 Rajasthan districts

Met department has given heat wave warning in Rajasthan for Thursday in 17 districts --Banswara, Nagaur, Bundi, Baran, Dungarpur, Jalore, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Churu, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar districts.



In four districts, which are Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km.



It has warned ederly, children and sick people to be extra careful and take precautions during heat wave.



Elderly, children and sick people can become victims of heat due to heat wave. Avoid dehydration or lack of water. Drink a good amount of water. ORS solution, lassi, lemonade, buttermilk, etc. can be drunk.



Farmers are advised to irrigate the fields regularly in the morning and evening to protect the crops from heat stress.



Necessary steps should be taken to protect animals and wild animals from heat wave, says advice from the met department.