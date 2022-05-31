Mercury dips in Delhi, light rain or drizzle likely

The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle later in the day on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.



The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to IMD data.



The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (175) category around 9:30 am, data from the CPCB showed.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.