Mercury dips slightly in MP, respite from heatwave likely soon: IMD

Residents of Madhya Pradesh are likely to get a respite from the severe hot weather this week as the temperature has started going down and the mercury is expected to dip further over the next few days, a MeT official said on Monday.



On Saturday, Nowgaon and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district sizzled at 48 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at both the places slightly dipped to 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday.



The mercury is expected to go down further from Tuesday. The temperature is likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the next three days, P K Saha, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office, told PTI.