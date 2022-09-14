Mere administration by minority will not give special status to institution: Allahabad HC

The court also did not find any illegality in the state government's order of Nov 6, 2020 passed by the Department of Medical Education whereby fee to be charged from the students of the trust's educational institution was fixed.



Establishing an institution and administering it are two different happenings. If a society or a trust did not comprise of members of any minority community (either linguistic or religious) at the time when it established an educational institution and subsequently attains the status of a minority and starts administering such an institution, in our considered opinion, in such a situation the educational institution concerned will neither be a minority institution within the Act, 2006 nor shall it be minority educational institution within the Act, 2004, the court said.