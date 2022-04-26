Met department warns of heat wave in Rajasthan for 4 days

Meanwhile, the temperature in the last 24 hours remained above normal in the different parts of the state with almost all districts touching and crossing the 40 degree-mark in all divisions.



Barmer in western Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, while Dungarpur in eastern Rajasthan had 43.2 degrees, Jaisalmer -- 43.4, Banswara and Churu recorded 43 degrees each, Bundi -- 42.8 and Bikaner registered 43.2 degrees.