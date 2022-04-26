Met department warns of heat wave in Rajasthan for 4 days
The Met department has warned of severe heat wave from Tuesday to Friday in Eastern and Western belts of Rajasthan.
While cities like Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli among others will be affected the most in Eastern Rajasthan, those including Barmer, Jodhpur, Churu and Jaisalmer shall be affected by heat wave in western Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the temperature in the last 24 hours remained above normal in the different parts of the state with almost all districts touching and crossing the 40 degree-mark in all divisions.
Barmer in western Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, while Dungarpur in eastern Rajasthan had 43.2 degrees, Jaisalmer -- 43.4, Banswara and Churu recorded 43 degrees each, Bundi -- 42.8 and Bikaner registered 43.2 degrees.
On Tuesday, the met department has warned of thunderstorm/light rain/lightning/dust storm / sudden strong winds (Expected wind speed 30- 40 kilometers per hour starting at 2 p.m. which shall remain for next two to three hours) in Jaipur (North), Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur districts and nearby areas.
