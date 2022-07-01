MeT forecasts cloudy sky, moderate rain in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant and cool morning with minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, 7 notches below normal, while India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC tweeted.

The relative humidity at around 8:30 am was recorded at 93 per cent, IMD said.