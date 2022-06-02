MeT predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, NE

The MeT Department forecast intense spell of rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeastern states over next the four days.



"Due to a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour are very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeast during next few days," the IMD said.



The weatherman forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North Bengal districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy downpour in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri till Sunday morning.