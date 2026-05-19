Meta to commence layoffs of 10pc of workforce from 20 May

Based on the company’s reported employee strength of nearly 79,000 as of 31 December, the planned layoffs could affect roughly 16,000 workers if implemented at the projected scale.

The restructuring has triggered concern and backlash among some employees. Reports said workers staged protests at company offices and voiced criticism on Meta’s internal platform, Workplace.

More than 1,000 employees have reportedly signed a petition opposing the company’s new mouse-tracking software, which is allegedly being used to help train AI systems. Staff members raising objections cited privacy and workplace surveillance concerns.

The development comes amid a wider wave of layoffs across the global technology industry as companies increasingly pivot towards AI-driven business models and automation.

According to recent industry reports, more than 80,000 tech jobs were cut globally in the first quarter of 2026 alone, with total job losses this year expected to cross 300,000.

A report by TradingPlatforms said the latest layoffs are part of a broader post-pandemic correction in the tech sector, which has seen more than one million jobs eliminated worldwide since 2021 after rapid Covid-era hiring expansions.

Artificial intelligence and automation have emerged as major drivers behind the ongoing restructuring trend, with nearly half of all tech layoffs in 2026 reportedly linked to AI-related changes.

The United States remains the worst-affected market, accounting for nearly 77 per cent of global tech layoffs this year, with over 61,000 job cuts reported across 62 companies.

Among major firms, Oracle has announced the largest number of layoffs globally in 2026 so far, reportedly cutting more than 25,000 positions as part of its own AI infrastructure and restructuring push.

With IANS inputs