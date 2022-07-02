MGNREGA played saviour for millions during COVID, but Modi did not acknowledge it: Rahul Gandhi

"I was watching during COVID when thousands and thousands of people were left without jobs and MNREGA saved them. Of course, the PM did not comment about MNREGA then. And he does not comment about MGNREGA anymore," Gandhi said.



Because, it became obvious that what he had called as the monument of the failure of the UPA was actually protecting India during the pandemic period, he added.



He recalled the huge resistance put up by bureaucrats and others against the MGNREGA when the UPA government brought the scheme claiming that it was going to be a huge loss of money.



But, the idea was to build the country with dignity, use our own people to build the nation's infrastructure and ensure dignity of labour, Gandhi said.



"It was designed to protect our people and in no way it was a tool for charity," he said, adding that he was shocked to see Modi speak against MGNREGA in Parliament and call it as a living monument of the failures of the UPA government.



Pointing out that the rural employment guarantee scheme was only one part of the solution, he said the economy of the country and the creation of jobs are the engines of the programme and if they are not working properly the MGNREGA would become useless.