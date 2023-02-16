MGNREGA workers launch protest in Delhi, demand rollback of mandatory app-based attendance

Over a month after digital attendance was made mandatory for MGNREGA workers, a group of them have launched a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying they are being marked absent due to technical glitches and their wages are being deducted.

They have gathered under the banner of 'NREGA Sangharsh Morcha', and are demanding the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) application be taken back.

They said they started the protest on Tuesday and it will continue for 100 days, with MNREGA workers from different states joining in.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of rural households by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed employment.

Those protesting at the Jantar Mantar say their demands are basic -- guaranteed work and guaranteed payments.

"I am here to ask for work," said Rekha Devi, who has come to Delhi from Bihar's Muzaffarpur. "Give us NREGA work, or we will not leave." Asked as to why she is not getting work, she said, "... because of the app, our attendance is not getting marked." Maheshwari Devi, another MGNREGA worker from Bihar, said they are uncertain whether they would get their wages or not.

"We go to work early in the morning, if the mobile works, the attendance is marked. Many a times after working for the whole day, the attendance does not get marked in the evening, and we do not get paid," she said.

"We just want 100 days of work, and weekly payments," she said.