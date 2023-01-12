MHA asks for prisoners with a radical ideology to be housed separately

The Union Home Ministry has given a set of instructions to the states and Union Territories regarding fundamentalism in jails across the country. The MHA has written to the states asking them to keep prisoners with a radical ideology separated from other inmates.



Along with this, the Centre has instructed the authorities to house the prisoners who have the propensity and potential to negatively influence other inmates in separate enclosures.



The MHA asked all the states and Union Territories who had not yet adopted the Model Prison Manual 2016, to take the necessary steps to implement it.