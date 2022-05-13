MHA asks state police, CAPFs, CPOs to recommend names for President's police medal

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the states and union territories, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Central Police Organisations (CPO) to recommend names of the police personnel for the President's Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service on the occasion of this year's Independence Day.



According to the communication sent to the states and others, the Police Division of MHA has asked DGPs to send the names for the police personnel at the earliest.



The President's Police Medal is a decoration awarded to members of law enforcement in India.