MHA cancels Kannada actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa's OCI status

"I obtained the OCI status in 2018. If it is cancelled, I can't contest elections or get a government job," he said.



"I was arrested for a tweet. Cases have been filed against me one after the other. Now, they have sent a notice cancelling my VISA and OCI status," he said.



Chetan's recent claim that the Tirupati temple had been built after demolishing a Buddhist set-up had stirred a controversy. In an interview, he further claimed that Hindu temples were never Vaidik institutions, as they were built after invading and destroying Buddhist religious places.



Chetan in his social media post had claimed that Hindutva is built on falsehood. He also termed the statement by Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar that Hindu nation took shape when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan as 'incorrect'.