MHA nod to prosecute Sisodia in 'political intelligence' case; Sisodia calls move cowardly

In fresh trouble for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Centre cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI in a case related to the alleged collection of "political intelligence" through a Delhi government department.



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to Delhi's Lt Governor's office granting of sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant).



Sisodia took to Twitter to hit out at the Centre's move which he described as signs of "weak and cowardly person" and said more frivolous cases will be filed as the AAP marches ahead.

In a communication to the principal secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the home ministry said the sanction to prosecute Sisodia was granted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



"Filing cases against one's rivals is a sign of a weak and coward person. The more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against us," he said in a tweet in Hindi.



