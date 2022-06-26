MHA grants Y-plus security cover to Shiv Sena deserters; Aaditya Thackeray reacts

The Amit Shah-led Union Home Ministry on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs who after deserting their party are now staying at a 5-star hotel in Guwahati and being taken care of by the BJP-led state government.

The MHA's move came after the Maharashtra Government withdrew security cover from the rebel MLAs.

Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.

Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, they said.

Reacting to the development, Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself a minister in Maharashtra cabinet, said that the Centre should have provided the CRPF security cover to Kashmiri Pandits who need this and not the rebels who fled.