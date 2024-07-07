MHA initiates disciplinary action against Kolkata police chief for 'maligning' Raj Bhavan

The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.

The Union ministry action came after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose submitted a report to it regarding Goyal and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee, alleging that they were "functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant", he said.

Bose's report, submitted to the Home Minister in late June, highlighted issues such as Kolkata Police officers preventing victims of post-poll violence from meeting the Governor despite his permission.

"The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against the IPS officers based on a detailed report by Bose," the official told PTI. Copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4.

The Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.