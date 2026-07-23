MHA suspends mobile internet around Jantar Mantar; Connaught Place shuts early

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 23 July ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Delhi's Jantar Mantar from 4.00 pm to midnight, citing the ongoing student-led protests in central Delhi that have witnessed sporadic violence over the past two days.

The internet shutdown came as security was tightened across the area following clashes between protesters and police late on Wednesday, during which tear gas was fired and several police personnel were injured, according to police.

The restrictions also disrupted normal activity in Connaught Place, with shops, offices and restaurants asked to shut by 6.30 pm after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an advisory citing the prevailing security situation. The advisory was reportedly issued following inputs from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Reuters and other news agencies reported that mobile data services were unavailable across several parts of central Delhi on Thursday evening, affecting vendors, restaurants and shopkeepers who were unable to process digital payments. Telecom operators were said to have complied with the government's directive.