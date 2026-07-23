MHA suspends mobile internet around Jantar Mantar; Connaught Place shuts early
Services snapped within 1.5-km radius till midnight; Delhi Police denies rumours of planned overnight crackdown
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 23 July ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Delhi's Jantar Mantar from 4.00 pm to midnight, citing the ongoing student-led protests in central Delhi that have witnessed sporadic violence over the past two days.
The internet shutdown came as security was tightened across the area following clashes between protesters and police late on Wednesday, during which tear gas was fired and several police personnel were injured, according to police.
The restrictions also disrupted normal activity in Connaught Place, with shops, offices and restaurants asked to shut by 6.30 pm after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an advisory citing the prevailing security situation. The advisory was reportedly issued following inputs from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
Reuters and other news agencies reported that mobile data services were unavailable across several parts of central Delhi on Thursday evening, affecting vendors, restaurants and shopkeepers who were unable to process digital payments. Telecom operators were said to have complied with the government's directive.
Amid speculation on social media about a possible police action against protesters later in the night, Delhi Police issued a public clarification denying any such plans.
"There is no plan of Delhi Police to crack down on the ongoing protest tonight as is being conveyed. You are advised to refrain from spreading or circulating any misleading/unverified information," the police said in a post on X.
The restrictions come against the backdrop of an intensifying agitation by students and youth groups demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. Parliament has remained paralysed for four consecutive days over the issue, while protests in the capital — including a chaotic march to Parliament on 20 July during which the police allegedly committed multiple atrocities — have drawn Opposition leaders and prompted a massive security deployment around the Parliament complex and central Delhi.
Published: 23 Jul 2026, 8:24 PM