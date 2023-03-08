Mhadei wildlife sanctuary fire could be deliberate act, says Goa CM; orders probe

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajeet Rane told reporters after the meeting on Tuesday night, "At dawn, the Navy will launch sorties to douse the fire. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to all agencies to collaborate. We are working very hard to prevent further harm to the forest and to immediately extinguish the fire".





Sawant said all efforts are being made to control the fire.



He said that there is a possibility that some people set the fire as a part of their cashew plantation management, which is illegal.



The chief minister said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire and also the role, if any, of forest guards concerned.