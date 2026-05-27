NCERT academic says SC lacked full context before ban on judiciary chapter

French-born Indian scholar Michel Danino, one of the three NCERT academics earlier barred by the Supreme Court over a controversial textbook chapter on the judiciary, said on Wednesday that the apex court had been “kept in the dark” about the wider context of their work.

He also described the Supreme Court’s initial 11 March order as a “surprise”, saying the academicians were not heard before the ruling was passed.

The Supreme Court last week modified its 11 March order directing the Centre, states and other bodies to disassociate from the three academics following a controversy over an NCERT textbook chapter containing allegedly “offending” references to corruption in the judiciary.

The apex court left it to the Centre, states, Union Territories, public universities and publicly funded institutions to take an independent decision on the matter, without being guided by the observations made in its earlier order.

Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar were the three academics linked to the contentious Class 8 textbook chapter.

In an interview with PTI, Danino said the “unprecedented” order had created a “chilling effect” across educational institutions, but maintained that the academics believed the restriction would eventually be lifted once the Supreme Court was informed about the full background, including the framework laid down under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

“The initial reaction about the ban… was a reaction of surprise because first of all, we had not been heard and this was an ex parte order technically,” Danino said. “In view of the severity, the fact that this kind of ban is unprecedented as far as I know in India’s judicial or educational history, it has definitely a chilling effect, intimidating effect with all institutions, so that was certainly surprising.”