Microsoft, Meta partner to deliver immersive experiences in VR

Microsoft brings its services -- Teams, Office, Windows and Xbox Cloud Gaming -- to Meta's Quest VR headsets.



The company claims to provide Windows 365 on Meta Quest devices in the future, that will help to stream a Windows Cloud PC.



Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 will be supported by Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory, giving IT administrators the confidence to provision these devices for users with a Quest for Business subscription from Meta.



In order to enable gamers to stream high-quality Xbox games to smartphones, tablets, PCs, some smart TVs and the Meta Quest platform, Microsoft and Meta are looking into ways to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the store.