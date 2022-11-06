Miffed Rajya Sabha MP writes to FM Sitharaman after son strip-searched at airport

Rajya Sabha MP P.V. Abdul Wahab has alleged that his son was recently intercepted at the international airport here by Customs, on his return from UAE, and strip searched without following the due procedure.

The IUML MP said that he has forwarded a complaint regarding the same to the Union Finance Minister seeking an inquiry into the incident and appropriate action, if any.

Wahab claimed that the Customs officials on duty exceeded their power and authority by taking his son to Ananthapuri hospital here, where he was strip searched and then subjected to an x-ray before being brought back to the airport.