'Might be killed but my fight will go forward': Swapna Suresh alleges hush money offered to her

She went to allege that Pillai informe her that since Yusuf Ali is a hugely influential person and has shares in a few airports in Kerala, she might be trapped by placing contraband in her luggage.



"They either want me to leave and if not, put me in jail for three years by placing contraband in my luggage. I have made up my mind that from now on my only aim in life is to bring out the truth about (Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi) Vijayan and his entire family who have huge business interests and how they are using these businessmen - Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai - as their 'benamis' (proxies)," she claimed.



"Death is sure for me, but Swapna Suresh has only one father and will fight till the last. With the present ED probe, truth has started to come out slowly and I will not withdraw from what I am doing now till I see the truth comes out. Govindan wants to kill me. So even if I am not there, my lawyer and my family will take the fight forward," she alleged.