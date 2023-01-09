'Might be misused': SC reserves judgment on PIL for making police, CBI, ED charge sheets public

The plea said: "While the direction of the Supreme Court directing the police to publish copies of FIRs on their websites has indeed induced transparency in the working of the criminal justice system, the logic of disclosure applied more strongly to charge sheets, for while FIRs are based on unsubstantiated allegations, charge sheets are filed are due investigation".



The plea said citizens have a legal and constitutional right to proactive disclosure of charge sheets because the right to know is a fundamental right emanating from the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19(1)(a) and is also laid down as a law by the apex court through a catena of judgments.



"To induce transparency, it is incumbent on the Respondents to make available charge sheets on their websites and enable public access to charge sheets so that the citizenry can stay informed, and the press can faithfully and accurately report on criminal trials," the plea said.