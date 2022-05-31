Migrant Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

They said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to track down the assailants.

The J&K Police tweeted: "Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries.



"Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised."



This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.



This is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month. While three of the victims were off-duty policeman, four were civilians.