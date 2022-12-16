Migrant workers in Tiruppur face uncertainty as textile units shut down

The migrant workers of Tiruppur, the textile city of Tamil Nadu, are facing uncertainty as several units are shut down following fluctuating yarn prices. The city which was once buzzing with activities are now in lockdown mode.



While speaking to IANS, Sujit Mandal, a migrant worker from Midnapore in West Bengal, who has been working in the textile city as a tailor, said, "There is uncertainty all around and we don't have any means to survive here after the textile units have shut down as a protest demanding increase in yarn prices."



He adds, "Presently we are surviving at the benevolence of our owner who provides us food from his home. However there seems to be no solution in sight as the protests have been continuing for the past two months and nothing has happened."