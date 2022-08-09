Militans fire on Assam Rifles troops at Indo-Myanmar border, one jawan injured

Meanwhile, a section of the media reported a similar incident of exchange of fire between the Assam Rifles and the militants in Nagaland's Noklak district.



The media report, which was yet to be confirmed by the Army officials, quoting Nagaland police said that NSCN (KYA faction) and ULFA-I opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnel at a border outpost in Noklak district along India-Myanmar border. There are no reports of casualties yet and police officers have rushed to the mountainous bordering areas.



Four Northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km) and Mizoram (510 km) -- share 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar, where the cadres of the few militant outfits belonging to the Northeast region of India take shelter and conduct arms training.