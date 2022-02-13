Militants release 2 kidnapped workers in Arunachal after 12 days

Two construction workers, residents of Assam and Bihar, were released by the Myanmar based militant outfit NSCN (K-YA), 12 days after they were kidnapped from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.



Police said that the outlawed outfit of the Yung Aung faction of NSCN-K released the two captives -- Hiren Konch from Assam and Ramashis Mahato from Bihar -- on the India-Myanmar border on Saturday night. Longding district Superintendent of Police Vikram Harimohan Meena said the duo was rescued by the police after "making tremendous efforts".



He said that both the workers are visibly in good health but their medical checkups are being done.