Milk prices hiked in Kerala by Rs 6 per litre

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, or Milma, on Thursday, announced its decision to hike the price of milk by Rs 6 per litre which will come into effect from December 1.



Currently, the cost of a litre of milk in the state is Rs 46.



The price hike comes three years after Milma had announced an increase of Rs 4 per litre in 2019.



"That time, 83.75 per cent (Rs 3.35) of the additional amount went to the farmers. That proportion will continue this time which means Rs 5.025 of the Rs 6 will go to the farmer," said Chairman of the Federation, K.S. Mani.