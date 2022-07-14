Mining lease case: EC to hear Jharkhand CM Soren's counsel today

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hear the legal counsel for Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday in the mine lease case in which the BJP has sought his disqualification as an MLA under electoral law.

When the EC had commenced hearing in the matter on June 28, the BJP counsel had sought his disqualification under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with "Disqualification for Government contracts, etc."