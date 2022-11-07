Mining lease row: SC allows appeals of Jharkhand govt, Soren; set aside HC order

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeals of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of PILs for a probe in the mining lease issue. It also set aside the Jharkhand High Court's June 3 order.

The JMM leader has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state's mining minister.

"We have allowed these two appeals and have set aside the June 3, 2022 order passed by the Jharkhand High Court, holding that these PILs were not maintainable," the bench said.