Mining mafia gains as Punjab fails to adopt Centre's strict mining law

A public prosecutor explains that those booked under the provisions of the unamended mining and minor minerals Act of 1957 stand to benefit as they could be sentenced to a maximum of 2 years of imprisonment and fined not more than Rs 2 lakh.



According to sources, sand mining in the garb of desilting is continuing at many places in the state despite the High Court's stay orders. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority - functioning under the Union Environment Ministry - has not given clearance to the state government for carrying out mining at several sites.



During the Congress regime, Punjab was divided into 7 mining blocks out of which only 4 are operational at present. The AAP government after assuming power terminated contracts for 3 blocks namely Ferozepur, Moga, Fazilka (block number 3), Amritsar, Taran Tarn, Kapurthala (block number 5) and Mohali, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib (block number 7). This has resulted in litigation between contractors and the government.