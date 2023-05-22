Minor girl in Lucknow subjected to rape, abortion

"It was alleged that Umar forced himself on the girl and threatened her to keep quiet about the ordeal she had suffered. After that, he used to stop her and rape her frequently. The girl, a student of class four, was under mental stress. She became pregnant and when she complained about this to the accused, he took her to a doctor and got the foetus aborted. The abortion caused the girl to suffer blood loss. He parents became worried and they took her to a doctor who revealed the ordeal the girl had suffered," said Gosainganj SHO Deepak Pandey.



There were reports that the accused offered money ranging between Rs 4-5 lakhs to the victim's family to hush up the case but the villagers learnt about the incident.



Later the police were informed and a case was registered in this connection.