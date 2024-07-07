Minor girl raped by 25-year-old man in UP's Bhadohi

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the victim, along with her younger sister, was picking up mangoes that had fallen on the ground when Vijay Shankar Prajapati (25), who works at a flour mill, reached there, Suriyava SHO Brijesh Singh said.

He started misbehaving with the girls. The younger sister managed to escape but Prajapati raped the 14-year-old girl, he said.

The younger sister informed the family members, on which they reached the spot but by that time Prajapati ran away, he said.

The SHO said based on the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Prajapati under section 64 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Saturday night.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused, he said, adding that the victim was sent for medical examination and after which a written statement will be recorded in the court.