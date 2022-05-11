Minor pushed into fire, upper-caste students booked in Tamil Nadu

After returning home, the parents of the boy were shocked to find him with burn injuries and when asked, he told them that he had accidentally fallen in the bush that had caught fire.



However when doctors at Tindivanam government hospital questioned him, the boy narrated the incident and also informed that upper caste boys used to regularly insult him.



The father of the boy complained to the Tindivanam police which registered a case under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST atrocities Act.