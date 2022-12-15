Minor sodomised by a teacher in Delhi Madrasa, accused still at large

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said that the accused had sodomised the victim multiple times.



His assaults used to leave me writhing in pain. He would threaten me not to reveal anything to anyone," the boy stated in the FIR, accessed by the IANS.



On being victimised again on December 7 and 8, the body left for his home. Observing that their son looked depressed and withdrawn, the parents coaxed him to speak up, at which the boy revealed the horrific details, following which they approached the police.