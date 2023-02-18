'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

Shahnawaz Pradhan, best known for his appearance in “Mirzapur” and “Raees”, has died following a heart attack, actor Yashpal Sharma said.

He was in his late 50s.

Pradhan complained of severe chest pain, fell unconscious and suffered a heart attack during an award function here on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors couldn't revive him.

Sharma, who was also present at the event, shared a note on Instagram detailing the incident.